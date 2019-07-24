Turner school board names new superintendent

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County School System will soon have a new leader.
Craig Matthews was named the sole finalist for superintendent after a called meeting of the Turner County Board of Education on July 23.
The vote to offer the post to Matthews was unanimous.
Matthews is currently serving as CTAE Director in Tift County, and is a graduate of Tift County High School.
He attended Georgia Southern University and Albany State University.
Matthews was a teacher, coach and administrator in Turner County from 1996-2006. He served as principal of Turner County High Schools from 2002-2006, and has lived in Turner County since 1994.
“I am looking forward to serving the Turner County community as we work to provide a high-quality education that will lead to success in college, careers, and life for our students” Matthews said.
His appointment will become final after a state mandated 14-day public comment period.
The board plans to take official action in August.
