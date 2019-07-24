Thomasville PD: Trade your guns for gift cards

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) has a new idea to try to stop gun violence: a gun amnesty program.
Any firearm brought in could be eligible for a Visa gift card, no questions asked.
“If you get the gun off the street, then that gun is not going to be used in a crime,” said Captain Maurice Holmes, Commander of the Community Relations Division.
A crime, the city said they’ve seen far too often.
Since last July, 14 gun-related crimes have happened in the city.
Holmes said the buy-back rates for working handgun is $50. A rifle or shotgun is $100, and an assault rifle is $150.
He said the success of this initiative depends on the community.
"To have some adults in the community, parents get involved and start doing some searches of their youth’s room,” said Holmes.
Holmes said if a gun is found, he encourages you to turn it in to police.
"We want people to feel comfortable coming in and turning the gun in. The main goal is to get the gun off the street,” said Holmes.
If you do trade in your gun, leave it in your car, and an officer will safely recover the gun.
Regardless if the gun was stolen or illegally purchased, Holmes says you won't face any consequences.
“We’re getting a two for one deal, because we now recovered a stolen gun, and we got the gun off the street,” said Holmes.
TPD continues to work to find solutions to curb the rise in gun violence.
