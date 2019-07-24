Rather pleasant for late July

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds are slowing eroding as drier air spills into SWGA. A late July cold front has pushed south allowing some refreshing changes for few days. We’re already feeling the drier air however tonight you’ll feel the cooler air as lows drop into the 60s. Tomorrow just as nice with low humidity and highs mid-upper 80s. More of the same Friday but a shower or two is possible with the east coast seabreeze. Otherwise a sun/cloud mix with very little rain until the weekend.