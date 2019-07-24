1 injured in Crisp Co. explosion

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - Authorities were called to the location of Synergy Solutions about 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, when an explosion occurred.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office told WALB that they are only aware of one person being injured.
A sheriff’s spokesman said that Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office responded to 155 Landfill Road, to a truck fire.
Crisp County EMS transported one patient with a serious injury to Crisp Regional Hospital, where an AirEvac helicopter was on standby to transport the patient further, if needed.
Investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused the explosion at the 52-acre waste management complex.
The campus includes an office building, an ethanol plant, a waste processing/recycling facility, and a research and development lab.
The Synergy Solutions plant is located off Landfill Road in Crisp County.
