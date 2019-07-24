A midsummer treat SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Persistent moderate to heavy rain as showers and thunderstorms slowly pushed across SWGA Tuesday. Deep tropical moisture along a rare July cold front brought soaking rain of 1-2″ and higher in isolated areas. Mostly light rain continues into Wednesday morning which gradually ends as the cold front clears SWGA through the afternoon.
Behind the boundary drier and slightly cooler air quickly filters in Wednesday lowering the humidity and temperatures Thursday and Friday.. Rather pleasant with highs mid-upper 80s while lows drop into the mid-upper 60s.
Our typical summertime conditions return for the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, higher humidity with highs in the low 90s and lows low 70s will end the brief taste of early fall.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.