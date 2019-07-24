Lowndes High hosts coaches vs. pros basketball game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School's new basketball head coach is bringing players from across the globe together for a night of family fun.
Reshon Benjamin said he planned their very first Coaches versus Pros Basketball Game for Tuesday night.
The event featured local talent and players from places like Italy, Germany, Argentina and more.
“For a kid to come in the gym and see a guy playing professional basketball, living out his dream, I think whatever it is they aspire to do, it makes it more believable," said Benjamin.
Benjamin said the players involved are good role models for the youth on and off the court. He said this is just the first of a lot of off-the-court activities he has planned.
The event also included concessions, door prizes, music and more.
