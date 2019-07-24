A love for the game and a career off the field

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We always hear about those players who go on to make the big plays on the biggest stages.
But Wednesday, we get the chance to talk about a Albany native who turned his love for sports into a career off the field.
For Vincent Blankenship, his love for sports started in high school.
But found his calling in sports medicine.
From Darton State to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Blankenship found his passion.
And believes he’s found his place as the Assistant Athletic Director at West Virginia.
“Long term goal is to make West Virginia University as one of the more renowned programs in the nation. It’s unique where we have a new coaching staff and place and it’s made a great family atmosphere. At the end of the day, everyone’s goal is, we’re developing young men into, not just football players, but also young adults. We’re getting them ready to take on challenges in the world.”
Blankenship is hoping to stay with the Mountaineers for a long time.
