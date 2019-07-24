LaGrange Academy teacher, baseball coach arrested on child pornography charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange teacher and baseball coach is behind bars on child pornography charges following an investigation.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into 37-year-old Brandon Lybrand on July 16 after an Internet Crimes Against Children
That investigation determined that images of child pornography did exist on a computer owned by Lybrand, leading to his arrest on July 23.
Lybrand is a history teacher and baseball coach at LaGrange Academy, according to Brian Dolinger, Head of LaGrange Academy.
School officials placed Lybrand on administrative leave after learning of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Friday, July 19 before later terminating his employment.
Dolinger released the following statement to parents on July 23:
Dear LaGrange Academy Families,
We are shocked to share the following difficult information with you. This afternoon, we were informed by the Troup County Sheriff’s Department of the arrest of Mr. Brandon Lybrand for the alleged possession of child pornography. Mr. Lybrand will no longer be employed at LaGrange Academy.
On July 19th, the Troup County Sheriff’s Department notified us about their investigation. Immediately after our discussion with the authorities, we placed Mr. Lybrand on administrative leave and began working closely with the Sheriff’s Department, following their lead on their investigation. At this time there is no evidence of any overt action toward any of our students.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Department immediately at 706-883-1616.
LaGrange Academy takes the safety and security of our students very seriously. Open communication is an important part of maintaining a strong partnership with our parents. That partnership helps ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students.
Lybrand faces four counts of computer electronic pornography and child exploitation.
He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
