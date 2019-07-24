Flowers blossom into smiles for Make Someone Smile Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Flower Gallery in Valdosta is trying to make sure that a few dozen nursing home residents have something to smile about.
It’s all a part of the TeleFlora’s initiative to deliver more that 30,000 flower bouquets during Make Someone Smile Week.
Organizers went to Pruitt Nursing Home where they met Bessie Mathis.
“It’s wonderful. I’ve had them about five years now, coming out or been out here. It feels wonderful and we just love them because they bring the prettiest flowers," said Mathis.
Susan Mullis owns the Flower Gallery and said they’ve been doing this event for the past 12 years.
Mullis said it’s a blessing for organizers to be able to bless others, especially those society has forgotten.
