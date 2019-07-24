Fitzgerald officer injured in on-duty wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a wreck while on duty, according to the City of Fitzgerald.
The city posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night, asking for prayers for Officer Chad Bishop after he was taken to a hospital in Macon for treatment.
Fitzgerald Police Chief Bill Smallwood said the accident happened on Sherman Street around noon.
The Facebook post stated that Bishop had a brain bleed and then offered best wishes from all of the city leaders for Bishop and his family.
Smallwood said Bishop was doing well and is stable. He also told WALB that Bishop is expected to be OK and is staying at the hospital for observation.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating this accident.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.