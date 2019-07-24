Drier air is will take over the next 24 hours from north to south. An isolated shower is possible north this morning and scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon south. A rare mid summer cold front drop lows into the middle to upper 60s Tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the uppe 80s with lower humidity. Slight rain chances return Friday and last into the weekend. Highs crepp back to 90 and low to 70s. Seasonable summer weather returns next week with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.