Beef, pork products recalled

WASHINGTON (WALB) - US Foods, a Birmingham, Ala. company, is recalling approximately 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products because they might have been contaminated, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The recall was issued on July 20.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.
HERE is a list of the recalled products.
