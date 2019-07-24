Almost 2,000 people show up for free school supplies in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest is in the process of giving basket-loads of school supplies to more than 1,800 public school teachers across South Georgia.
The line started to form the Valdosta branch at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Organizers said it’s all part of their Teachers Harvest program that has been going on for the past 10 years.
One teacher drove over an hour for her sixth year to get some supplies for the benefit of her students.
“A lot of our kids don’t bring school supplies to school. This helps us to help them, get stuff that they’ll need during the year," said Irwin County Teacher Tracy Hancock.
Hancock said she is thankful to Second Harvest for helping them to go into the school year prepared.
Organizers said Tuesday’s event lasted until 6 p.m. They will continue to give out supplies later this week.
