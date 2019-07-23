Valdosta dad still looking for answers in daughter’s shooting death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A grieving father is still waiting on answers in the death of a Valdosta teen who died in a shooting almost a month ago.
Desmond Grant found his 18-year-old daughter fighting for her life after she attended a party with friends.
WALB spoke to Grant almost a month after his daughter, Desiyuanna Hill, died in what law enforcement called a “senseless act of violence.”
Grant still has no answers as to what led to the shooting that caused her death.
Officers said that more than 200 people were leaving the party space when Hill was shot and killed.
“Still feel like it was just like yesterday," said Grant.
Now it’s been weeks and Grant still said he hasn’t gotten any answers from law enforcement.
“They can only do so much, man. They just can’t go out there and make somebody say something," said Grant.
Grant said he thinks that people in the community are also afraid to share information.
“I’m kind of frustrated about it because I feel like if it was their child, they would want someone to say something too," said Grant.
To find peace, Grant said he’s had to double down on his faith.
“Whoever did it, whoever he is. God got him. Can’t hide from him. God got him," said Grant.
Grant said the same thing for those who may know more than they are letting on. He said he’s going to focus on doing positive things in the community by hosting events in his daughter’s name to benefit the youth and stop the violence.
“I’m going to always be hurting but I know I have to be strong for her. I know that’s what she would want me to do. So that’s why I’m going to keep her legacy alive," said Grant.
WALB reached out to investigators who said that there is no new information that they can release in this case at this time.
They shared that they will continue to keep the family updated as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.