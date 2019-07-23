Tifton agency members talk city redevelopment projects

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton leaders recently appointed new members for the city’s urban redevelopment agency
It consists of seven members who are all for expanding the cities resources throughout the community, leaders said.
Their first project is a safe haven in South Tifton for children traveling to Matt Wilson Elementary School.
“Because that’s an area we have proved through research and study that really needs Investment,” Director Bruce Green said.
“So the City of Tifton has this extensive plan that they have started with South Tifton and we will move through the City of Tifton starting with South Tifton,” M.J. Hall, urban redevelopment agency member, said.
Agency members said these plans to redevelop the city have been long overdue and people can expect to see a change in the near future.
