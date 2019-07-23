Tift Co. blood drive honors first responders

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce had its very first “Badges for Life Blood” Drive Tuesday.
The event was to honor retired deputy Tim McRae for his 21 years of service and retired fireman Henry Taylor for 28 years of service.
Law enforcement agencies from across the county came to give blood and support.
Christy Blanchett, with the Tift County Economic Development Authority, explained the donation process.
“People can go online and pre-register to donate. Basically just coming here they would just sign their name," Blanchett said. “They get a free T-shirt. Chick-fil-A has donated some chocolate chip cookies, we’ve got snacks and drinks and then we are giving away a bunch of price.”
The blood drive will continue until 5:30 at the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials said this is the beginning of many more blood drives, and they encourage everyone to participate.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.