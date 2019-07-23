Thomasville Police seeing uptick in scam calls

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) said their office is getting a number of calls from residents regarding phone scams.
Police said the calls are from people presenting themselves as social security, IRS, sweepstakes, lotteries, utilities, among others.
“These callers are attempting to get citizens to give them personal information or to send them money,” a TPD spokesperson said. “We have checked with all agencies and we want the citizens to know that utilities, social security, or IRS will not contact you over the phone about business and accounts.”
Thomasville Police said residents can call the department if they are unsure about a call they receive.
The Thomasvsille Police Department can be reached at (229) 227-3249.
