‘They want to know what time the deer show up’: Deer swimming in South GA pool captures social media audiences

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A video of a deer in a South Georgia swimming pool has gained the attention of thousands.
Some of you may have watched the video online.
On Tuesday, WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint spoke to the Lee County resident, Wendy Mathis, who filmed the deer the wild visitor.
“I just came down the stairs and I had my phone in my hand because I was about to leave and she was in the pool, so I just started videoing,” explained Mathis.
Mathis could not believe the little visitor was in the water, paddling away.
The video has been shared over 1,400 times on Facebook after being posted on the WALB Facebook pages.
Mathis said people recognize her now.
“Like going to the bank, people I don’t know will stop me and say, ‘Oh, I saw your video of your deer.’ And they all want to know has it happened before,” said Mathis.
Mathis said the deer being in her back yard is not uncommon. She said she sees them several times a day and that a fence covering the backyard doesn’t stop them from getting in.
Mathis said she feeds her furry friends and they bring a lot of joy to her life.
“It is therapeutic to watch them and kinda learn about their habits and some of the things that make them unique, but I have people that come over to have dinner but the first thing they want to know is not, what are we going to eat, they want to know what time the deer show up,” Mathis explained.
Now, her love for animals has turned into an internet sensation.
“I just couldn’t believe it was happening" said Mathis.
Mathis said she and her husband have lived in their home for over 25 years. She told us they’ve only seen one other deer in their pool.
She said that was around 15 years ago before picking up a camera was as easy as a smart phone makes it.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.