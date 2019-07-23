SWGA Regional Airport projects moving forward

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not many changes have come to ticket pricing at the Southwest Georiga Regional airport.
This comes after a true market study done on the airport.
The superintendent of operations, Hunter Hines, wouldn’t comment further but said traffic through the airport has been steady.
Hines told us the additions to the airport are moving steady and should be convenient for passengers.
“The passenger boarding bridge is coming along just fine. We expect delivery of the bridge around mid August. Right now we are just focused on completing the waiting area for boarding,” said Hines.
Hines said all the concrete work is complete for the bridge’s radius as well as the stand for aircraft parking.
Delta Air Lines said it will carry a medication to reverse overdoses.
The airline said Naloxon will soon be available in the emergency medical kit.
WALB asked if Delta flights coming into Albany would see this addition, but leaders at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport said they aren’t familiar with the change.
One passenger at the airport said he thinks it’s a smart idea.
“If it can save peoples lives, then I think it’s a good idea and they should carry it,” said Trung Touong, a Delta Airline passenger.
CNN reports that Delta will join United, Frontier and Alaska Airlines who already have a similar medication on board.
