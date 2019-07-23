Reinke opens new distribution center in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Reinke opened up their new distribution center Tifton.
Attendees at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting said they are happy it is finally here.
“It is so exciting as a territorial manager to be able to open this facility and bring this resource to my dealers so they can take better care of their customer,” Mike Mills, a territory manager, said.
The distribution center is for farmers to get the tools that are necessary for them to continue their farming and would no longer have to delay any wait time.
“It is easy to look at it is somewhat centrally located as well as where wanted to focus our attention on. It has been a great community to do business in and they have been very welcoming and helpful in getting all things set up for us,” Russ Reinke, the first vice president for Reinke, said.
I asked him does he think the new distribution center would bring new jobs to the area.
“We have three personnel working here now currently, and as we continue to grow their is always that possibility for more,” Reinke said.
Reinke said the dealers they help out are more likely to hire before they would.
“Thirteen dealers in this area that the impact for them will allow them to expand their businesses and provide more services which in return initiate more service people or sales people to keep up with the demand,” Reinke said.
Mills said that he understands the agriculture problem that has occurred because of weather and this makes them available for their clients.
“The agriculture is going through a tough time right now, so for a company like Reinke to make an invest and say we know you guys are having a tough time, but we are here for you and we are going to demonstrate by putting our money where our mouth is,” Mills said.
The new distribution center will service states across the eastern half of the country, which includes Louisiana, Mississippi, among others.
