Rare July cold front brings more changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Persistent moderate to heavy rain as showers and thunderstorms move slowly across SWGA Tuesday evening. Deep tropical moisture continues along a rare July cold front pushing south over the state. We’ve had a few strong storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds but none severe. Look for the soggy conditions into Wednesday morning which gradually ends as the cold front clears SWGA through the afternoon.
Behind the boundary drier and slightly cooler air quickly filters in Wednesday lowering the humidity and temperatures Thursday and Friday.. Highs mid-upper 80s while lows drop into the mid-upper 60s. Rain chances remain slim until the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap as more typical summertime conditions return. Higher humidity with highs in the low 90s continues into next week.
