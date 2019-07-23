Rain and cooler temps likely

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Three formed Monday over the Bahamas in the western Atlantic. The projected track keeps the depression off shore as it skirts Florida’s east coast with 1-3″ of rain the next 24 hours. Forecast models keeps T.D. Three below tropical storm status (winds 39mph) with no increase in strength before dissipating by Wednesday.. The storm’s projected path steers away from SWGA with no impacts.