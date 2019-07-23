Rain and cooler temps likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wetter weather likely as a rare July cold front slides moves into the deep South Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms become likely across SWGA Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning before tapering off around midnight. Latest model runs pushes the front through SWGA with rain chances holding into midweek.
However behind the boundary, drier and somewhat cooler air for late July. This brings some relief from the summer heat and humidity as highs drop into the mid-upper 80s and lows into the upper 60s for a few days. Enjoy the refreshing air with lower humidity Thursday and Friday. For the weekend rain chances and seasonal 90s return after all summer continues!
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Three formed Monday over the Bahamas in the western Atlantic. The projected track keeps the depression off shore as it skirts Florida’s east coast with 1-3″ of rain the next 24 hours. Forecast models keeps T.D. Three below tropical storm status (winds 39mph) with no increase in strength before dissipating by Wednesday.. The storm’s projected path steers away from SWGA with no impacts.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.