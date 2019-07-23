Police: Argument leads to shot being fired at the Albany Towers

By Emileigh Forrester | July 23, 2019 at 12:27 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 12:52 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department said Monday that an argument led to a shot being fired at the Albany Towers on West Roosevelt Avenue near North Jackson Street.

Officers said it happened around 2:15 p.m.

Two men were arguing when one man, age 27, fired a shot at a the other man, age 57, according to APD.

No one reported being hurt.

Police said Monday evening that they did not have anyone in custody at the time.

Police did not make it clear whether the argument and the shot being fired happened inside or outside the building.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

