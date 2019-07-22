July cold front brings wetter weather

In the tropics, newly formed Tropical Depression Three is spinning in the western Atlantic. T.D. Three formed over the Bahamas Tuesday where rain and thunderstorms are ongoing. The projected track keeps the system off shore as it skirts Florida’s east coast with 1-3″ of rain the next 24 hours. Forecast models keeps T.D. Three below tropical storm status (winds 39mph) as it moves inland along the SC/NC border. For now the storm’s path steers away from SWGA with no direct impacts.