July cold front brings wetter weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wetter weather likely as a rare slow moving cold front slides across the region Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms become likely across SWGA Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning before tapering off around midnight. As the front sinks south it’ll stall across portions of SWGA and north Florida which keeps rain chances likely into midweek.
However behind the boundary, drier and somewhat cooler air for late July. This brings some relief from the summer heat and humidity as highs drop into the mid-upper 80s and lows into the upper 60s. for a few days. Enjoy the brief cool down and drier conditions as rain chances and seasonal 90s return over the weekend into next week. After all summer continues!
In the tropics, newly formed Tropical Depression Three is spinning in the western Atlantic. T.D. Three formed over the Bahamas Tuesday where rain and thunderstorms are ongoing. The projected track keeps the system off shore as it skirts Florida’s east coast with 1-3″ of rain the next 24 hours. Forecast models keeps T.D. Three below tropical storm status (winds 39mph) as it moves inland along the SC/NC border. For now the storm’s path steers away from SWGA with no direct impacts.
