Judge delivers sentence in trial of Pelham grocery store owner death

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The trial of two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner ended with a jury verdict and the judge’s sentence Tuesday.
On day two, both sides delivered closing arguments Tuesday afternoon and by 7:10 p.m., a verdict had been reached. The judge, after hearing from the victim’s family and family of both charged in the death of Bob Bettison, delivered her sentencing.
Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were both charged with felony murder, armed robbery, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of Bettison in October of last year.
Johnson was found guilty on all charges.
Laster was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and both counts of aggravated assault, but he was found not guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both men were sentenced to life without the chance of parole. Johnson, however, was also sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, with all sentences to be served concurrently.
Johnson and Laster were charged in connection to Bettison’s death, which happened in October 2018.
Both suspects were indicted in January 2019.
Opening statements began Monday around 4 p.m.
Two witnesses were called to the stand by the state. The witnesses were the responding Pelham Police Officer and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent. The GBI agent went through photos she collected of the scene. She gathered over 350 pictures.
Laster and Johnson both chose not to testify.
Ricky Collum, Laster’s attorney, requested Judge Heather Lanier dismiss Laster on the malice and felony murder charges, along with the aggravated assault and armed robbery charges. Collum said there was no evidence that proved Laster was a party to the charges. Collum argued that Laster knew the armed robbery was going happen but that the state never proved he robbed or shot Bettison.
