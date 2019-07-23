Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. A few storms could turn strong, produce locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lighting. The eastern 3rd of our area in under a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for damaging winds at a 5% chance. Rain will linger into the 1st part of Wednesday. We start to dry for the 2nd half of hump day. A rare cold frontal passage occurs allowing temperatures to cool into the 60s Thursday morning. Lower humidity is expected in the afternoon with dew points near 60. Highs are expected to be in the 80s the rest of the work week. The weekend brings temperatures back to 90 degrees and slight rain chances. .