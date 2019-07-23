FEMA grants millions to Albany after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated more than $2 million in funding for the City of Albany, according to Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-Albany).
Bishop said FEMA will be providing $2.545 million in debris removal funding for Albany to reimburse the city after the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.
“Our communities have been suffering from extensive damage caused by Hurricane Michael for a long time," Bishop said. “Thankfully, the City of Albany has finished debris removal due to their ability to proactively invest millions of dollars. This FEMA grant will provide much needed reimbursement so the City of Albany can fully focus on repairing and rebuilding our community. I thank FEMA for its hard work in assisting communities that have been harmed by natural disasters.”
The funds are provided under FEMA’s public assistance program, which provides federal assistance to government organizations and certain private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.