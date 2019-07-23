Day 2: Trial of Pelham grocery store owner death continues

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The second day of the trial of two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner continued Tuesday.
Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were charged in connection to Bob Bettison’s death, which happened in October 2018.
Both suspects were charged with the following:
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Malice murder
- Possession of firearm during commission of a felony
Both suspects were indicted in January 2019.
More witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday.
Opening statements began Monday around 4 p.m.
Two witnesses were called to the stand by the state. The witnesses were the responding Pelham Police Officer and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) special agent. The GBI agent went through photos she collected of the scene. She gathered over 350 pictures.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is covering the trial and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
