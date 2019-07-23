Cordele police: Multiple agencies help catch Walmart tire theft suspects on I-75

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple agencies helped capture two Valdosta men accused of stealing tires from Walmart Friday.
The Cordele Police Department (CPD) said they arrested Mareco Davis and Bradwai Roberts, both of Valdosta, and charged both with felony theft by shoplifting.
Officers said they got tipped off that someone in a black Cadillac Escalade stole tires from the tire center at the Cordele Walmart Friday afternoon.
CPD then asked agencies on Interstate 75 to keep a lookout for the vehicle.
Deputies with both the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and Turner County Sheriff's Office and a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol caught up with the Escalade around exit 77 near Turner County.
Investigators said they found the tires inside the vehicle and took the suspects into custody.
