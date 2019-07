“We appreciate the response of Rep. Calvin Smyre in his letter to Chancellor Steve Wrigley in opposition to Senate Bills 273 and 278. Representative Smyre is a strong supporter of our schools and has been in direct contact with all three HBCU presidents regarding SB 273 and 278. Rep. Smyre has asked the difficult questions and ascertained the negative impact that this bill would have on our institution. Albany State University plays a critical role in educating thousands of students and preparing them to be leaders in Southwest Georgia and beyond. SB 278 is unfavorable to Albany State and its constituents, and we do not support SB 278. We will continue to work with the University System of Georgia to increase graduation rates, maintain affordability, and increase efficiency.”

Marion Ross Fedrick