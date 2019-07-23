Americus Police: 1 injured after shots fired into residence

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Shots fired into an Americus residence Monday night injured one person, according to the Americus Police Department.
Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Hosanna Circle around 11:30 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, according to police.
No one else in the residence was injured.
The victim was treated by EMS and then taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Americus Police said his current condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.