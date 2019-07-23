Albany restaurant gets recognized for star dish

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany restaurant is getting state-wide attention.
One of the Albany Fish Company’s most popular dishes made the list of Georgia’s 100 Plates.
The dish is the the Shrimp & Gator Po Boy. It comes on a hoagie stuffed with alligator and shrimp and then topped with coleslaw, sweet pickles, cheese and a special sauce known as “Gator Juice.”
Glenn Singfield II, the executive chef for the Albany Fish Company, said it’s the number one selling po boy on the menu, but he was shocked to hear the good news.
“It through me away. I did not believe it. It was amazing. I wasn’t even, I didn’t know we were up for anything like that and ugh, it was a warm, awesome, cool surprise,” said Singfield.
Singfield thanked the community for its support. He said without that, their business wouldn’t have been successful.
