About 30k gallons of sewage overflow into Albany’s Percosin Canal system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany released that approximately 30,000 gallons of sewage overflowed Saturday from a manhole on Elm Street.
According to city officials, the sewage spill occurred from 9:17 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. due to high flows and clogging of the sewer main.
The sewage discharged into a stormwater pond near the manhole and then went into the Percosin Canal system, officials said.
The city said that as soon as the overflow was discovered, crews were able to clean and bypass pump in order to get the overflow under control.
City officials reported that residents should avoid contact with the Percosin Canal water for the next 30 days as a precaution.
The Environmental Protection Division has been notified, according to the city.
Albany officials said the City of Albany drinking water was not affected.
