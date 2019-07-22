Savannah Police Officer arrested on aggravated sodomy charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An officer with the Savannah Police Department was booked into the Chatham County jail on July 19 as part of an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Savannah Police confirm that 27-year-old Arthur Thorpe is being charged with aggravated sodomy. Thorpe has been an officer with the Savannah Police Department since 2016. He was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.