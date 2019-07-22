Pelham community still shocked at another homicide

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A community is still in shock after Kenneth Cooper, 42, was found dead in his front yard in Pelham.
Officers said Cooper was scheduled for an autopsy Monday.
Shock and sadness is how neighbors describe how they felt when they heard the news that Cooper was found dead in his front yard.
Something they're truly going to miss? Getting to wave at each other every morning as Cooper was on his way to work.
“I saw him every morning as I rode my bicycle around," Tammy Terry, a Pelham resident, said. “He was always very friendly and nice to me. I thought a lot of him.”
Terry, who didn’t want to be interviewed on camera, said she doesn’t understand why something like this happened to Cooper.
“It was terrible," Terry said. “I couldn’t even sleep Friday night thinking about it."
Investigators said they’re following up all leads, but no arrests have been made.
Which leaves neighbors like Tonesia Gay feeling unsafe.
“I’m scared,” Gay said.
“What’s going on in Pelham?” Gay asked.
Many residents like Terry are taking extra precautions to make sure they stay safe.
“We lock our doors and I keep an eye out,” said Terry.
Until then, Gay said the community needs to start looking out for each other.
“Be aware and look out, because you never know who’s going to get hurt next," she added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000.
