Neighborhood Grocery upgrades security after multiple break-ins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Neighborhood Grocery employees are at ease after arrests have been made in several burglaries in the last few weeks, according to owner Muhammad Shafi.
His store on Johnson Road has been burglarized several times over the past few months, but last week, Albany police made four arrests in connection to some of those burglaries.
Shafi says his employees are more at ease, knowing arrests have been made.
He says “We feel easy, you know. Hopefully they’re gonna arrest the other people, you know. They made two gun point robberies, so that’s helping you know. Now everybody knows, so if they do wrong, anything, you know, they get arrested and then they have to pay.”
Shafi has made some security improvements both inside and outside the store, including adding glass enclosures to the counter area.
