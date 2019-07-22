‘My time at the police department was positive’: Sylvester police chief talks his exit, city leaders talk filling the position

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester’s Police Chief Raymond Drennon’s last day is Friday.
Mayor Bill Yearta said he is sad to see the chief leave the department.
However, he is optimistic a good candidate will fill the position.
“Well, certainly we want the highest qualified person for the position we can find," Yearta said. "Somebody that will be a good fit for the community. Somebody that will be interested in community policing and reaching out to the community.”
Drennon turned in his resignation to council last week.
Drennon said he will soon be chief deputy with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.
He said his choice comes after many talks with friend and Sheriff Don Whitaker.
“I think I would be happier working there and decided to move there and take the offer that he give me," Drennon said. "My time at the police department was positive. I read a lot of stuff about people saying it was micromanaging and things like that but I can tell you without a doubt, no council member got involved in anything I did at the police department in the 11 months I was here and they’ve been nothing but good to me.”
City Manager John Hayes said he has faith in the departments’s staff following a change in a leadership.
Hayes said the department’s staff along with Lt. Doug Brooks have ran the department well when the chief was absent.
Hayes said they have no immediate plan to hire an interim chief at the moment.
“I think optimistic is a good word that we’ll get a good person in that position that’ll be up to guide our department,” Yearta said.
The police chief’s positions is posted online.
