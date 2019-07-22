Jury selection underway in Pelham grocery store owner death trial

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men charged in the death of a Pelham grocery store owner will stand trial Monday.
Jerrod Johnson and Herbert Lamar Laster were charged in connection to Bob Bettison’s death, which happened in October 2018.
Both suspects were charged with the following:
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Malice murder
- Possession of firearm during commission of a felony
Both suspects were indicted in January 2019.
Jury selection is underway for the trial.
Monday started with around 150 potential jurors.
Stacey Jackson, Johnson’s attorney, and District Attorney Joe Mulholland have been asking each potential juror specific questions to narrow down a jury. Ricky Collum is representing Laster.
The jury pool was narrowed down to 70 before breaking around noon Monday.
Jackson asked potential jurors how many walked through Bettison’s store. Out of about 70 people, close to half said they’ve shopped there in the past.
Mulholland said he called Bettison “Mr. Bob” like many others who visited the store.
Mulholland said this case is by far the biggest and most important case they will hear all year.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is covering the trial and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
