A very seasonable day is on tap to start the week. Highs in the lower 90s and rain chances 40% along the FL state line to 30% north. Rain chances explode tomorrow with widespread showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and lasting through the evening. These storms are being generated by a rare Summer Cold Front. It should actually drive far enough south to bring us some relief from the heat and humidity of Summer. Rain chance linger Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Morning lows will dip into the upper 60s for the northern half of our area Thursday. It look to be the only day that will have low rain chances thanks to dew points falling to the lower 60s. Moisture starts to work back Friday and more seasonable heat.