Crews continuing work on new Sylvester barbecue eatery

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Weather delays are not stopping a soon-to-be barbecue eatery in Sylvester from renovations.
Crews could be seen working on the former Woolard Oil Company building on Main street.
WALB originally reported a mid-July opening.
Co-owner Chase Sumner said the weather has slowed them down but renovations are still moving forward.
“We’ve been running into a few delays with these recent storms coming through and just getting contractors to get some stuff done that we need done before we can move forward, so we’re looking at about a month or so delay,” Sumner said.
Sumner said other than those delays, everything is running smoothly.
Sumner has not released a name for the restaurant yet but he expects an opening in late August.
