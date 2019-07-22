Child, pedestrian involved in Bainbridge accident

Child, pedestrian involved in Bainbridge accident
By WALB News Team | July 22, 2019 at 2:45 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 2:45 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A child and a pedestrian were involved in a Bainbridge accident, according to the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the city later said that a woman in a wheelchair and a 4-year-old child were in a crosswalk, attempting to cross Shotwell Street, when they collided with a vehicle whose driver didn’t see them crossing the road.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman in the wheelchair was not injured.

The eastbound lane was blocked before the accident was cleared.

2:10pm - Accident scene has been cleared. 1:55 pm - Accident on Shotwell Street in front of Pizza Hut involving a...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Monday, July 22, 2019

The scene was cleared around 2 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.