Big Seafood Willy’s expected to open in 3 months

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Big Willy’s Seafood will soon open it’s doors on Main Street.
Owner William Jones said the restaurant has run into some hold-ups in the past.
Jones said those are over with and renovations are continuing.
“Still renovating it inside and outside,” Jones said. "What took so long was the closing paper work for the sale. We closed that late May so that kinda put us behind schedule as far as opening.”
Jones said they expect to open their Main Street location in around three months.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.