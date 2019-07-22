Bainbridge High students learn about medical careers

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has now wrapped up a week-long program for high school students.
The “Health Career Collaborative” was for juniors and seniors at Bainbridge High School.
PCOM worked with area physicians to mentor 12 students and expose them to careers in health.
Many of the activities were hands-on.
The students practiced clinical and pharmacy skills and learned about emergency department cases.
As baby-boomers age, careers in the healthcare industry are expected to offer good salaries in the future.
