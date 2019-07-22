Back-to-School: Upcoming school bashes across SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s almost time for the 2019-20 school year to begin.
With students across Southwest Georgia returning to school within the next few weeks, school supplies are a must on the list.
WALB has complied a list of school bashes and drives to help young scholars get prepared for the classroom:
- Back to School Giveaway Vendor Special on August 31. Located at Agape Event Center at 3200 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Free school supplies, free food and drinks and raffle prizes.
- 4th Annual Motivational and Inspirational Summer Jam on July 25. Located at Albany High School at 801 W. Residence Ave. Food served from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Program starts at 6:30 p.m. $8 for adults and $5 for ages 5-17. For more information, email ourkidsourfuture21@gmail.com.
- Sowing Into Our Youth: Back to School Event on July 27. Held at Harvest Kingdom Jubilee Ministries at 801 Swift St. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free school supplies, food and door prizes.
- Fill the Bus School Supply Drive. Located at Bainbridge Public Safety at 510 E. Louise St. Receiving donations through Aug. 6 on Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Donated school supplies needed. You can call to get donations picked up at (229) 248-2038.
- Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 3. Located at the Brooks County Resource Center at the Gazebo from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Free food, music, prizes and backpacks (limited supplies) and a silent auction. Attendees must register online. For more information, call (478) 551-2964 or info@brookscountyrc.org.
- Back to School Supply Give-a-way on July 27. Located at Calhoun County High School Gym from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free supplies. Parents must attend in order to receive school supplies.
- 10th annual Back to School Bash on July 26. Located at the Central Square Complex at 200 S. Madison Ave. from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Free school supplies (limit three bags per family), Free haircuts, hot dogs and water provided. For more information, email project.gift@southwire.com.
- Back to School Supply Drive. Located the Raceway at 1301 N. Veterans Parkway. Receiving donations through Aug. 1. For every dollar or donation, you receive a raffle ticket. Prizes include a TV, free gas and more.
- Back to School Bash on July 27. Located at in Pitts at 141 7th Ave. West at 11 a.m. Fellowship, free food, free backpacks and haircuts.
Know of a back-to-school bash or drive? Send us a message.
