Albany police searching for armed robbery suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for four suspects that robbed the Dollar General on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard Saturday around 10:45 p.m.
Police say three black men entered the store while one suspect stood watch outside the entrance.
The suspects demanded money at gunpoint and the clerks complied, according to APD.
If you have any information on this incident, you’re urged to contact the department at (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.