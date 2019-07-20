Valdosta business to honor military, first responder ceremony

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta business is planning to host a ceremony to honor six military members and first responders.
This includes a Valdosta man who recently died in service.
During the event, Pinwheels Quilting & Needlework store is planning to present honorees with a monogrammed quilt.
Organizer Sasha Watson said a patriotic quilt is just a small gesture to show the honorees what they mean to the community.
“There aren’t enough words to express the level of gratitude that we have for the people that put on a uniform and go to work everyday, not knowing if they’re going to come home to see their loved ones," said Watson.
Watson said the mother of the fallen honoree will be there to accept it in her son’s honor.
The event will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the store, which near the corner of Northside Drive and Beamiss Road.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.