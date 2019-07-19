Rain relaxes for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms continue Friday evening. Persistent moderate to heavy rain soaking many areas of SWGA. Rain gradually tapers off around midnight.
Seasonal highs low 90s and more rain likely over the weekend. Some drier air filters in therefore showers and thunderstorms not as numerous. There’s a 50% chance Saturday then 30% on Sunday before the next round of heavy rain next week.
Rain likely Tuesday through Friday as a rare July cold front sinks into the region. Although weak, it’ll enhance rain chances and may bring threat of severe storms which we’re watching closely. Expect slightly cooler 80s by midweek.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.