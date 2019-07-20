Mostly sunny with lower rain chances Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances are rapidly decreasing Saturday evening. Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the low 70s.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday. Highs are expected to warm in the low 90s with a few showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon. Similar weather is expected for Monday. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely.
Expect numerous showers and storms both Tuesday and Wednesday as a summer cold front moves through South Georgia. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low 90s. You'll notice the cooler air on Wednesday with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
The cooler pattern takes us into next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
