Downtown Americus named Main Street of the Month

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Main Street Program has announced its Main Street of the Month and one of South Georgia’s own was recognized.
The City of Americus’ downtown is featured this month by the Georgia Main Street Program.
Mayor Barry Blount said the downtown program works hard to promote the area.
He also stated they do a great job bringing special events to the city’s center.
“Well, I think it’s just the recognition from the state perspective that there are good things going on in our downtown. We have a very active main street board and Qaijuan Willis, our Main Street Director, have done a great job in promoting our downtown,” said Blount.
The next downtown event is the upcoming First Friday Art Show on August 2.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.