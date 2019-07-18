Unsettled the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity continues to sizzle across SWGA. Mid-upper 90s but feeling much hotter 100-105+. Cooling showers and thunderstorms became strong to severe into early evening with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms have ended however persistent light to moderate rain likely until midnight. Tomorrow more coverage of rain and thunderstorms with chances holding through the weekend. Not as hot as highs drops into the seasonably low 90s.
Early week a weak cold front arrives increasing rain chances and briefly cooling us off. Expect periods of heavy rain and possibly a few strong storms as the front stalls. Highs slightly below average upper 80s with near average lows low 70s. Still sticky as the humidity remains high.
